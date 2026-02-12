



Exciting changes are underway at Rafal’s municipal sports complex on Calle La Despierta! The town council has kicked off construction of a brand-new 200-meter, six-lane athletics track, alongside fitness and caliche courts, designed to get residents moving and enjoying the outdoors.

A new pedestrian walkway will connect the different areas, while upgraded rainwater drainage, irrigation, and water supply systems ensure the facilities are practical, safe, and ready for the future. Existing lighting will remain, keeping evening sessions bright and safe.

Mayor Manuel Pineda hailed the project as a long-awaited promise fulfilled: “Residents asked for a more complete and comfortable sports facility, and now it’s happening. These improvements will boost well-being, encourage healthy habits, and create spaces where people of all ages can enjoy sport and community life.”

Sports Councillor Gabriel Valero added: “The new athletics track and complementary areas will diversify the sports complex, offering more options for everyone—from kids to seniors.”

The project, costing €204,450, is largely funded by the Plan Planifica grant from Alicante’s Provincial Council, with the remainder covered by the town council. Works are expected to be completed within four months, bringing Rafal a modern, versatile, and healthy outdoor sports hub for the whole community.