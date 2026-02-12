



Group pledges to unite residents and work with town hall for local improvements

A new community group, the La Mata and Torrelamata Village Association, has been officially established with the aim of strengthening social, cultural and community life in La Mata and its surrounding areas.

Formed as a non-profit and non-political organisation, the association will work in the general interest of residents across the area stretching from Torrelamata to Puerto Romano. Its focus will be on encouraging citizen participation and fostering cooperation with public institutions as key drivers for the village’s development.

On 29 January, representatives of the newly formed association met at La Mata Town Hall with Torrevieja Mayor Eduardo Dolón, Councillor for Citizen Participation Trudy Páez, Councillor for Coastal Areas Antonio Vidal, and local representative Manuel Paredes. During the meeting, the association formally introduced its board and outlined a number of proposals and concerns aimed at improving everyday life in the village.

The talks were described as positive and constructive, with both sides agreeing to maintain an ongoing relationship based on dialogue, cooperation and shared goals, working together for the benefit of residents in La Mata and Torrelamata.

The association has also issued an open invitation to local residents, international residents and visitors, encouraging anyone with ties to the area to get involved, share ideas and help build a more active, inclusive and vibrant community.

Contact:

La Mata and Torrelamata Village Association

Email: asociaciondevecinoslamata@gmail.com