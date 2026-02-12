



The Clínica Casaverde Ambulatoria in Alicante will host a special open house on Thursday, 26 February, from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, inviting families and residents to explore its state-of-the-art rehabilitation facilities and meet the multidisciplinary team behind its innovative therapies.

Located at Calle de los Montesinos 15, the clinic spans 1,000 m² and has been designed to transform the rehabilitation experience, combining cutting-edge medical technology with spaces that connect patients to nature.

“The concept behind the new clinic integrates natural elements to provide a sensory, human-centered experience for patients and their families,” explains Gemma Sirvent, Director of the center. “We have dedicated areas for neurorehabilitation, as well as specialized assessment and treatment for pediatric neurological conditions.”

A Holistic, Nature-Inspired Design

Clínica Casaverde Alicante abandons traditional hospital aesthetics in favor of a biophilic design, using natural light, wood, and greenery to create calming environments that support neurological recovery and reduce stress. Every corner is crafted to stimulate the senses and maximize comfort for both patients and families.

Pediatric Rehabilitation: Learning Through Play

The children’s area emphasizes rehabilitation through play in a safe, imaginative environment. Facilities include a Sensory Integration Room with swings, a ball pit, and climbing walls, as well as a Multisensory Room for emotional regulation using light and sound. Outdoors, a garden with a therapeutic vegetable patch and sandbox allows nature to become part of the healing process.

Adult Rehabilitation: Technology and Independence

The adult area features advanced technology and high-performance spaces, including a 200 m² rehabilitation gym with rail-assisted walking systems. The Adapted Home module simulates real-life conditions, enabling patients to practice daily living activities and gain independence. As with the pediatric section, a therapeutic garden supports motor stimulation and overall well-being.

Comprehensive Services and Specialized Units

Visitors during the open day can also learn more about the clinic’s autism (TEA) programs, Memory Unit, and post-acute and high-dependency rehabilitation services. The multidisciplinary team combines cutting-edge therapies with personalized, human-focused care, aiming to improve outcomes and enhance the experience for patients and families alike.

Appointments for the open day can be booked in advance via the clinic’s online registration link, giving residents a chance to explore Alicante’s most innovative rehabilitation hub and see how it integrates nature, technology, and therapy to foster recovery.