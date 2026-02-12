



Seven suspected criminals were taken off the streets in a single afternoon in Orihuela after swift police action — backed by vigilant members of the public.

Local Police say the dramatic series of arrests highlights how public cooperation is playing a key role in tackling crime across the municipality, particularly in coastal areas.

Five Held in Shoplifting Gang Bust

The first operation saw officers dismantle an organised crime gang targeting shops along the coast.

The five suspects worked as a coordinated team, stealing goods from multiple stores before attempting to flee together in a single vehicle.

Police were alerted by private security staff and initially confronted the suspects, who tried to escape on foot. Officers then carried out a discreet surveillance operation, tracking the group until they intercepted their Opel car as the rest of the gang attempted to get away.

Inside the vehicle, officers discovered stolen luxury sunglasses still fitted with security tags, along with clothing and food items.

The recovered goods were valued at almost €2,000 and have all been returned to the affected shops.

Burglary Foiled an Hour Later

Barely an hour later, police struck again — this time in Calle Mayor, La Zenia.

A sharp-eyed neighbour raised the alarm after spotting two men entering a house believed to be empty. Officers arrived quickly, entered the property and caught the pair red-handed forcing a door and gathering valuables.

Both suspects were arrested on the spot and handed over to the courts.

Police Praise Public Vigilance

Police say the success of the operations was down to close coordination between coastal patrol units and, above all, the cooperation of residents and security staff.

“Citizens who call, neighbours who watch, and guards who alert us are essential,” officers said. “You are our eyes and ears.”

Anyone who spots suspicious activity is urged to call 112 or the Orihuela Local Police on 96 530 02 04.

Seven arrests. Two operations. One clear message: crime doesn’t pay in Orihuela