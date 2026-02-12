



After being rained off for the last two weeks, we were all itching to get back out there. El Plantio is a bit of a Marmite course. Some love it, some… absolutely don’t. You can’t win them all.

Still, the morning greeted us with a beautiful sunrise and by tee time we were already down to tshirts. Hard to complain about that.

A slightly smaller “Winter” field of 34 took on the opening tee, most opting for the sensible dogleg-left route still steering clear of the lurking water hazard. It quickly became clear the course was not at its sparkling best. The greens were decent enough, and the fairways improved as the round went on, but there were a few grumbles drifting around the fairways.

The pace was very leisurely(!), but everyone returned intact. The sunshine lifted spirits and the terrace did the rest, with well-earned drinks all round. On to the scores…

Two “Twos” earned a tidy prize for Drew Niblock on the 14th and Darren Strugnell on the 18th. Darren’s was a chip in, not even a putt on the green. Very tidy indeed. Nearest the Pins went to Samantha Brammer (7th), Tony Smale (9th) and Drew Niblock (15th). No takers on the 18th.

A very proud Mick Roscoe claimed the McBride Bottle as the only player posting a Net score in the 90s. Meanwhile, Paul Lambert “graciously” accepted the football card spoils with Birmingham this week… although we understand his wife may have had a guiding hand.

Gold: Drew Niblock – Net 73 (and lowest gross with 83)

Silver: Stephen Locke – Net 74

Bronze: Sandra Dibble – Net 69. Yes, yes… get the giggles out of the way.

Next week we head north again to Font del Llop.

Keep up to date with SMGS at www.smgs.org. Sponsorship opportunities are available for upcoming games. If interested, contact smgs91info@gmail.com. We are also proud to be supported by Michaela Schmidt at www.golf-hotspots.com for all your golf travel needs.

Last week we were delighted to present Sylvia from Help at Home with a donation of €670. This included €220 from members’ generous Blob Tin contributions and €450 raised at last year’s Captain’s Dinner Auction and Raffle. Help at Home is a wonderful local charity supporting people in need through vital services, charity shops and mobility aid rentals. Pictured with Sylvia are Mick Pryke (SMGS Captain) and Sandra Dibble (SMGS Secretary).

Also, winners pictured (L–R): Sandra Dibble (Bronze), Mick Roscoe (“McBride Bottle”), Drew Niblock (Gold), Mick Pryke (Captain) and Stephen Locke (Silver). Well done all!