



The Orihuela City Council has ordered the suspension of all outdoor activities across the municipality on Friday and Saturday (13–14 February) after a yellow weather alert was issued for strong winds and coastal conditions.

According to official forecasts, the weather episode is set to intensify from early Friday morning, with intermittent gusts of between 80 and 100 km/h expected in several areas. The adverse conditions are forecast to affect Orihuela throughout both days.

As a precautionary measure to protect public safety, the council has cancelled:

All outdoor activities in the El Palmeral area

area Street vending markets across the municipality

Outdoor recreational, play and educational activities in schools where there is a risk of falling trees or façade debris

School sports events and outdoor competitions

Carnival parades and other outdoor festive events

A Carnival parade scheduled for Friday at 6.30pm through the city centre has been called off, along with various school-organised street activities linked to the celebrations.

Also cancelled is Saturday’s torchlight procession from the Santo Domingo School to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Montserrat, as well as the return pilgrimage to the Church of Saints Justa and Rufina.

The suspensions will remain in force throughout Friday and Saturday, with activities expected to resume on Sunday, 15 February, weather conditions permitting and provided no alerts remain active.

The City Council is urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel and to refrain from parking vehicles near large trees during the alert period.