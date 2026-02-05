Land Deal Brings Major Torrevieja Hospital Expansion Closer as Population Continues to Grow





Plans to expand Torrevieja University Hospital have taken a significant step forward following the proposed transfer of 12,000 square metres of municipal land, recently announced by the Valencian Regional Ministry of Health and Torrevieja City Council.

The move is being welcomed as a long-awaited breakthrough that recognises the reality of rapid population growth across the Vega Baja and the increasing demand placed on one of the region’s busiest hospitals.

Regional Health Minister Marciano Gómez and Mayor Eduardo Dolón confirmed the agreement, which would enable a major enlargement of the hospital complex serving more than 220,000 registered patients from ten coastal and inland municipalities, alongside additional referrals from outside the area.

Health officials acknowledge that rising resident numbers and seasonal population surges have stretched existing facilities, making expansion both timely and essential.

Although the project remains in its early stages, Gómez confirmed that detailed planning is now under way. A functional plan, expected before the summer, will outline short- and long-term requirements in line with future population projections. Early proposals include a larger surgical block, improved outpatient consultation areas and an increase in hospital beds — all designed to enhance patient care and reduce pressure on services.

Rather than expanding within the current hospital footprint, the extension would be built on land ceded as part of Sector 29, a planned residential development of around 2,000 homes. Under planning regulations, developers are required to provide land for public facilities, with the proposed hospital expansion located between the existing hospital and Torrevieja’s desalination plant.

The land transfer must still pass several administrative stages, including approval by municipal bodies and the full council, but local leaders have described the agreement as a key milestone.

Mayor Dolón also highlighted wider benefits, noting that allocating the land for healthcare strengthens Torrevieja’s position against proposals for a second desalination plant in the Vega Baja, while ensuring space is reserved for essential public infrastructure.

The announcement comes alongside immediate investment, with €3.7 million already allocated by the regional government for modular expansions covering outpatient consultations, rehabilitation services and the haemodialysis unit — a clear sign of commitment to easing current pressures while longer-term plans progress.

Sector 29 itself was recently reactivated following court rulings, allowing development to proceed on a revised footprint. While smaller than originally envisaged, the project supports high-density housing and reflects Torrevieja’s continued growth, reinforcing the need for expanded healthcare provision.

With demand rising and thousands of new homes planned, the hospital expansion is increasingly seen as a vital investment in the area’s future — ensuring Torrevieja and the wider Vega Baja region have the modern, resilient healthcare facilities needed for a rapidly growing community.