Google Flood Risk Map Flags High-Risk Zones Across Valencia and Murcia





At a time when the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) is once again warning of several days of potentially severe rainfall, residents of the Valencian Community and the Region of Murcia can use Google’s Flood Risk Map to check whether their homes are located in areas that are vulnerable to flooding, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall.

At the time of writing, soil saturation levels remain high across eastern Spain, increasing the risk of flooding during intense or prolonged rain episodes. This situation is of particular concern in coastal areas, river basins, and low-lying zones of both the Valencian Community and Murcia, regions historically exposed to flash floods and runoff-related flooding.

Google’s interactive map highlights these risks, allowing users to identify areas where flooding is more likely to occur.

Google Flood Risk Map

The tool can be accessed at sites.research.google/floods, where users are presented with a global interactive map. A control panel on the right-hand side enables different data layers to be activated or deactivated.

By default, the map displays regions worldwide with the highest risk of flash flooding, including vulnerable areas in eastern Spain.

How to Use the Map

Users can zoom in on specific locations within the Valencian Community or Murcia, or switch to a hybrid view to overlay satellite imagery.

As the map is enlarged, coloured markers appear, indicating the level of flood risk in each area.

Clicking on any marker opens a detailed information panel on the left, providing information on expected flood severity, how risks may evolve, and the data sources used to generate the forecasts.