Electric Scooter Riders Warned: Register Now or Face €800 Fines





Electric scooter users across Spain are being warned to register their vehicles with the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) and ensure they are properly insured, following the introduction of new nationwide regulations. Failure to comply could result in fines of up to €800.

After several delays, the Ministry of the Interior has confirmed that a National Vehicle Registry for personal mobility vehicles (PMVs) is now fully operational. From now on, all electric scooters used on public roads must be officially registered and covered by valid civil liability insurance.

Authorities have made clear that penalties will apply not only to riders who fail to register their scooters, but also to those who are uninsured or whose insurance policies do not meet the new legal requirements.

Which Vehicles Are Affected?

The new rules apply to personal mobility vehicles, defined as electrically powered vehicles with one or more wheels, a single seat, and a maximum speed between 6 and 25 kilometres per hour. This category includes the vast majority of electric scooters currently in use in Spain.

How to Register a Scooter

Registration must be completed online through the DGT website and carries a fee of €8.67. Once registered, owners receive a digital registration certificate and an official identification number, which must be displayed on the scooter using an approved sticker placed in a visible location.

The system distinguishes between two types of scooters:

Certified scooters, which already meet official technical standards, can be fully registered using existing documentation.

Non-certified scooters, which lack an official circulation certificate, may still be registered but will only be allowed to operate until 22 January 2027.

Even during this transitional period, non-certified scooters must still be registered and insured. Owners may be asked to provide basic documentation such as proof of purchase, a technical data sheet, or photographs of the vehicle.

Mandatory Insurance Requirements

Alongside registration, new insurance obligations have entered into force under Insurance Law 5/2025. All electric scooters must now carry third-party liability insurance that meets strict minimum coverage levels.

Each policy must provide:

At least €6,450,000 per claim for personal injury

At least €1,300,000 per claim for property damage

Any policy that falls below these thresholds will be considered invalid, meaning the scooter will be treated as uninsured under the law. As a result, some existing insurance policies may no longer be sufficient, and riders are being advised to review their coverage carefully.

Enforcement Begins

According to the authorities, the objective of the new measures is to improve road safety, ensure adequate compensation for accident victims, and reinforce responsibility among scooter users.

With enforcement now under way, the DGT is urging all electric scooter owners to act without delay. Registration and compliant insurance are now essential requirements for anyone wishing to continue riding legally on Spanish roads.

Scooter owners can complete the registration process through the official DGT website.