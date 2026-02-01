Edition 1113 of The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader Newspaper 2 – 8 February 2026





The only publication you need for the latest English-language news, sport and events from across Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, Mar Menor, Quesada, Guardamar and La Marina.

Torrevieja is set to welcome a major new green space with the Alto de la Casilla Urban Park, a 30,000-square-meter urban oasis designed for family recreation, community connection, and environmental sustainability.

The park, with an investment of €11.9 million and an estimated construction period of eight months, will become one of the city’s flagship green areas.

The decision to give away public land in Orihuela Costa for a private hospital raises serious questions about fairness and priorities. Public land should serve public needs first — not become a shortcut for private investment while ordinary residents wait longer for care, prescriptions, and appointments. Read the full story on page 3.