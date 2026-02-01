Zenia Boulevard Unveils February Agenda Focused on Solidarity, Culture, and Family Fun





Zenia Boulevard, managed by Nhood and owned by Ceetrus and CBRE Investment Management, welcomes February with a full calendar of activities designed to strengthen its commitment to the community, culture, solidarity, and leisure for all audiences.

Throughout the month, the shopping center will host charitable events, literary gatherings, family-friendly activities, live music, and traditional celebrations, making Zenia Boulevard a key social and cultural hub in the region.

The program kicks off on February 4 with the observance of World Cancer Day, an international day dedicated to raising awareness, promoting prevention, and supporting the fight against cancer. In collaboration with The Pink Ladies & Pink Panthers, Zenia Boulevard will host a solidarity event aimed at educating the public on the importance of early detection, under the slogan: “Early detection saves lives – Get screened now!”. The day will feature a welcome ceremony, live musical performances by local artists, and a poignant moment of silence to honor those who have lost their lives to the disease.

On February 6 and 7, the center will host the Interactive Literary Route Fair, a cultural event designed to bring the world of books closer to audiences of all ages. The fair will gather self-published authors and independent publishers, offering storytelling sessions, poetry readings, literary quizzes, and creative workshops, supported by Santos Ochoa, highlighting Zenia Boulevard’s commitment to promoting reading and culture.

Valentine’s Day at Zenia Boulevard

From February 12 to 14, the center will celebrate Valentine’s Day with “The Beat of Love”, an interactive experience blending technology, games, and emotion. Shoppers who present a receipt of €50 or more can participate in a game where their own heartbeat unlocks special prizes—a fun and original way to celebrate love, ideal for couples, friends, or families.

On Saturday, February 14, Zenia Boulevard will continue its entertainment offerings with a Gipsy Kings Tribute, a live musical performance open to all audiences, featuring some of the band’s greatest hits like Bamboleo, Djobi Djoba, and Volare, emphasizing the center’s role in promoting live music as a lively community experience.

Family-friendly programming will take center stage on February 21 with IMAGILUSIÓN: The Magic of Stories, a musical inspired by Disney classics that encourages imagination, friendship, and togetherness, making it a must-see for both children and adults.

The month will conclude on February 28 with the Orihuela Costa Carnival 2026, organized by the Orihuela Costa Festival Association in collaboration with Zenia Boulevard. The parade will wind through the streets of the town and end in the shopping center’s plaza, where the floats competition and prize ceremony will take place, reinforcing the center’s commitment to local traditions and cultural life.

With this diverse program, Zenia Boulevard reaffirms its mission to be more than just a shopping destination, promoting initiatives that create memorable experiences, encourage community participation, and strengthen its connection with the local community.