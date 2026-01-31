A Green Oasis for Torrevieja as new Alto de la Casilla Urban Park combines Leisure with Nature





Torrevieja is set to welcome a major new green space with the Alto de la Casilla Urban Park, a 30,000-square-meter urban oasis designed for family recreation, community connection, and environmental sustainability. The park, with an investment of €11.9 million and an estimated construction period of eight months, will become one of the city’s flagship green areas.

A Park Open to Nature and the Community

Designed as an accessible, open space, the park will feature two main entrances and a central pathway lined with shaded areas for year-round enjoyment. Families will find picnic areas, two expansive themed playgrounds, and a panoramic viewpoint offering breathtaking views of the Torrevieja Salt Lagoon, La Mata Lagoon, and the Mediterranean Sea. An integrated café and modern restroom facilities will enhance comfort, while a 90-space parking lot and dedicated bicycle area promote sustainable mobility.

A Green Lung with Rich Biodiversity

Environmental sustainability lies at the heart of the project. The park will host 537 trees, including pines, cypresses, araucarias, and jacarandas, alongside more than 12,000 shrubs and over 1,500 aromatic plants such as lavender, rosemary, and thyme. Drought-resistant species adapted to the local environment ensure low water consumption and high ecological value, while 5,000 square meters of lawn create additional green spaces for relaxation and recreation.

Playful, Themed Spaces for Children

The park’s two playground zones — Laguna Rosa and Mundo Náutico — combine fun, education, and nature. Laguna Rosa draws inspiration from the nearby salt lagoons, with imaginative structures like salt towers and mining wagons for up to 230 children. Mundo Náutico celebrates Torrevieja’s maritime heritage, featuring iconic structures like a 13.65-meter lighthouse, a shark, and a large boat, with capacity for 164 children. All play areas are open, visible, and safe, with shaded resting zones for families to enjoy together.

A Place to Connect with Nature

Beyond recreation, Alto de la Casilla Urban Park strengthens the city’s bond with its natural surroundings. From its lookout points, visitors can admire the lagoon landscapes and the Mediterranean, creating a seamless connection between urban life, leisure, and the natural environment.

With its mix of green spaces, biodiversity, recreational facilities, and scenic viewpoints, the Alto de la Casilla Urban Park promises to become a cornerstone of Torrevieja’s environmental and social life — a place where community, nature, and sustainability come together.