Diplomas Awarded to Students of the Spanish Course for “Arraigo” Applicants





Torrevieja (31/01/2026) – On January 30, diplomas were awarded at the Centro Cultural Virgen del Carmen to students who successfully completed the 40-hour Spanish course for applicants seeking arraigo, a social integration certificate required to apply for residency in Spain.

The ceremony was attended by Torrevieja’s Mayor Eduardo Dolón, the Councillor for Social Welfare and Integration Oscar Urtasun North, the Councillor for International Residents Gitte Lund, the coordinator of the Pangea Office Jean Paul Mulero, and ATIS President Querubina Imbernón Valero.

Classes were held in the Miguel Hernández classroom at the cultural center and included two cultural visits: one to the floating museums and another to the Torrevieja Cultural Society Casino. Students came from three continents — Europe, Africa, and Asia — reflecting the diversity of Torrevieja’s current society.

The course ran from November 2025 to January 2026 and was taught by ATIS instructors Belén Argüelles, Carmen Cerezo, and Querubina Imbernón, in collaboration with the PANGEA office of the Torrevieja City Council.

The Association of Volunteers with Social Initiative in Torrevieja (ATIS) is an NGO that promotes volunteering. Most of its members also provide services through organizations such as Cáritas, the Red Cross, and Asila.