



Families at CEIP Playas de Orihuela are calling for urgent action after claiming the school has been without heating for 175 days, in what parents and staff describe as an “unsustainable” situation.

The complaint has been made by the school council and the parents’ association, who say the problems affecting the school are part of wider failings in public education across Orihuela Costa.

On 23 March, families and residents gathered outside Orihuela Costa Town Hall to demand immediate action over a series of issues they say are affecting children’s welfare and education.

At the centre of the dispute is a boiler that parents say has been broken for the last two years, leaving pupils without heating for a total of 175 days. Families have also warned that the school still lacks adequate climate control, raising fears of further disruption as warmer weather approaches.

Concerns have also been raised over mandatory technical inspections, with parents questioning the condition and safety of the school’s facilities.

Campaigners say the issue goes beyond one school. They also point to what they describe as a lack of educational and cultural infrastructure in Orihuela Costa, noting that the area has no libraries, museums or cultural spaces, unlike Orihuela city.

Pressure on the school has also increased because of overcrowding. The centre was built for 540 pupils, but there are currently around 660 students enrolled.

The matter has already been discussed repeatedly with the council. On 18 March 2026, representatives of the school community held what they said was their sixth meeting with the mayor, the councillor for education, and officials from infrastructure, human resources and finance.

During that meeting, they were told that temporary work could be carried out through minor contracts of up to €15,000 per school, with approval expected within about a month. However, families say no real solution has yet been put in place.

They were also informed that the wider maintenance contract, worth more than €6 million, has to be restarted, causing further delays to long-term repairs.

In a statement, the school community described the situation as “indefensible”, pointing to repeated delays in maintenance, unresolved incidents, a shortage of staff and materials, and administrative barriers that they say are preventing a faster response.

They also say there is a lack of coordination between the authorities, with disputes over responsibility delaying essential work in schools, including compulsory technical inspections.

The school council and parents’ association are now calling for an urgent and coordinated response from all departments involved. Their demands include the immediate repair of the boiler, installation of proper climate control, a full technical review of the site, faster maintenance procedures, investment in educational and cultural facilities in Orihuela Costa, and better planning to reduce overcrowding.

“This is not about politics, but about guaranteeing the dignity, safety and future of our children,” representatives said, as they called for equal opportunities for families in Orihuela Costa.