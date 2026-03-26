



The municipal group Cambiemos Orihuela has called on the city council to remove all honours and distinctions still awarded to former dictator Francisco Franco, arguing that their continued presence is incompatible with democratic values.

The party has submitted a motion to formally revoke the titles, which remain listed in Orihuela City Council’s official Book of Honours. These include Franco being named Adopted Son of the city in 1940, awarded the City Medal in 1946 and granted the title of Caballero Cubierto in 1948.

Cambiemos says the issue is particularly significant in March, a month associated in Orihuela with the memory of poet Miguel Hernández, who died in prison during the Franco regime. The group argues that commemorating Hernández while maintaining official honours for Franco represents a clear contradiction.

Councillor Quique Montero described the situation as a “democratic anomaly”, saying it is unacceptable that such distinctions remain in place decades after the end of the dictatorship.

The group also points to Spain’s Democratic Memory Law (2022), which requires public institutions to remove any elements that glorify the Franco regime. However, they argue the issue goes beyond legal obligations, calling it a matter of institutional dignity and historical responsibility.

The motion proposes the immediate withdrawal of all honours granted to Franco and an update to the city’s official records to reflect their removal.