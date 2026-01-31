85 Incidents Handled Due to Strong Winds in Torrevieja





Torrevieja City Council reports that a total of 85 incidents were dealt with on the afternoon of Wednesday, 28 January, as a result of strong wind gusts that affected the municipality during the orange weather alert issued by AEMET.

Between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm, emergency services received 43 calls via 112 and 42 direct calls from residents, leading to a significant increase in operational activity for the Local Police. Most incidents were weather-related, including fallen trees and branches, damage to property, obstructions on public roads, displaced waste containers, and minor traffic accidents with no injuries.

Under the coordination of the Municipal Operational Coordination Centre (CECOPAL), the main issues involved fallen vegetation, partial collapses of structures, and temporary road disruptions. Notable incidents included the collapse of a wall on Torresal Street (No. 2) and a fallen tree near Nuestra Señora del Rosario School, which caused damage to fencing and telephone wiring. No personal injuries were reported.

As a preventive measure, several parks—including La Hormiga Park—were temporarily closed, and various streets were briefly closed to traffic due to safety risks such as unstable cornices, torn awnings, displaced solar panels, broken glass, and structurally weakened palm trees. All roads were later reopened once conditions were made safe.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón praised the swift and effective coordination between the Local Police, Fire Brigade, Parks and Gardens Department, and other municipal services, stressing that public safety was the City Council’s top priority. He also thanked emergency services, concessionary companies, and residents for their cooperation and responsible behaviour during the storm, reminding the public to remain cautious and follow official weather warnings.

Municipal teams continued cleanup and safety operations throughout the night and into the following day, removing damaged trees and branches across multiple neighbourhoods. Parks were reopened once inspections confirmed they were safe for public use, with all affected areas properly secured and cleared.