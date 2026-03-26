



The Guardia Civil has arrested five young people, two of them minors, in connection with separate robberies at a campsite and a retail shop in Totana.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Spring, carried out under the force’s Safe Commerce Plan. The suspects are accused of offences including burglary and robbery with violence and intimidation.

The first investigation began after reports of a break-in at a campsite in Totana, where several wooden bungalows had been forced open. Officers identified two young men who had been staying in one of the cabins and are believed to have used their stay at the site to break into three bungalows. One of the cabins contained construction materials worth more than €1,000.

The two suspects were later traced and arrested in Elda, in Alicante province, on suspicion of burglary.

In a separate case during the same period, Guardia Civil officers in Totana also solved a violent robbery at a local discount store.

According to investigators, three young men entered the shop and tried to leave with various items without paying. When the owner confronted them, they left the premises and then allegedly assaulted him in the street before fleeing with the stolen goods.

Using CCTV footage, witness statements and other evidence, officers identified the three suspects as a 30-year-old man and two local teenagers, all from Totana. They were arrested on suspicion of robbery with violence and intimidation.