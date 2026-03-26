



Torrevieja City Council has begun improvement works at Plaza María Asunción as part of its municipal plan for the maintenance, renewal and enhancement of public spaces across the town.

The project, led by the Department of Parks and Gardens, is aimed at improving the square’s overall condition, strengthening its functionality and making it more attractive as a space for residents to meet and spend time outdoors.

Over recent weeks, council teams have planted five new trees in the square — three olive trees and two jacarandas — in a move designed to provide more shade, improve the urban landscape and enhance the environmental quality of the area.

The works have also included the installation of new benches and the replacement of litter bins, updating the street furniture to improve comfort for users and help maintain the public space.

Other work carried out in the square includes the pruning of a large ficus tree, painting and general refurbishment, as well as a range of maintenance tasks in both the square itself and the adjoining park.

The council said similar action has also been taken in Plaza Marina Española, where another large ficus tree has been pruned, with further improvement works planned there in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, municipal teams are continuing work in the Dique de Levante area as part of preparations for its planned reopening, under the wider programme to restore and upgrade key public spaces in Torrevieja.