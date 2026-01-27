Memorable Start to the 2026 Championship Season for Celts GS





Yesterday marked our first Championship Day of 2026, and it was a great success with a fine turnout of 85 players. Sincere thanks go to the organisers Camillus, Henry, and Terry from the Competitions Committee who, as always, had the tournament prepared to perfection. The course was in excellent condition for this time of year, thanks to Miguel and his team.

Our thanks also go to Jose, Marta, and Karolina for all their assistance, and to Yolanda and Duly for keeping the clubhouse and surrounding areas spick and span. To Michael, Felipe, and Oscar, thank you for ensuring everything ran smoothly out on the golf course. And to Vanessa and Mariajose, gracias por todo. We also took time to pay tribute to Mariajose as she begins a new phase of her life. Mariajose, you will be truly missed, and as a small recognition of your service to The Celts, we were delighted to present you with a token of our appreciation.

Crystal 23rd November 2025 Category I 1st Michael Stott 39pts on h/cap 2nd Nick Brooks 39pts 3rd Pavla Serekova 38pts, Category II 1st Ian Sadler 40pts on h/cap 2nd Richie Heaton 40pts 3rd Debbie Boelhouwer 37pts

Golf Prizes 30th November 2025 – Category I 1st Jim Imrie 40pts 2nd Phil Vaughan 38pts 3rd Grant Meekins 37pts , Category II 1st Phil Sayers 40pts 2nd Ian Howie 39pts 3rd Fred Beel 38pts

Medal 14th December 2025 Category I 1st Michael Stott 72 2nd Paul Rainey 76, Category II 1st Michael Parry 70 2nd Grant Meekins 72, Category III 1st George Thomas 69 2nd Ian Howie 73 on h/cap

Crystal 21st December 2025 Category I 1st Steve Hopkins 37pts 2nd Stuart Bulling 36pts on h/cap 3rd Chris Daw 36pts, Category II 1st Jane Knight 40pts 2nd Alex Reidy 37pts 3rd Paul Keogh 36pts

Medal 4th January 2026 Category I 1st Alan Cambell 74 2nd Paul Tobin 75 Category II 1st Tony Burns 70 2nd Alex Duchart 74 on h/cap Category III 1st Aideen Considine 70 2nd Phillip Stuart 82 on h/cap

Crystal 11th January 2026 Category I 1st Tommy Warren 42pts on h/cap 2nd Mike Banfield 42pts 3rd Gordon Montgomery 40pts Category II 1st Marie Fegan 37pts 2nd Aideen Considine 35pts 3rd William Thomson 34pts

Golf Prizes 18th January 2026 Category I 1st Pavla Serekova 39pts 2nd Nick Shaw 38pts 3rd Gordon Montgomery 36pts Category II 1st Sally Hopkins 36pts on h/cap 2nd Aki Stott 36pts on h/cap 3rd John Bryan 36pts

Results on the day as follows, Cat. 3 Kenny Law 37, Sally Hopkins 36 and Tim Fraser 35. Cat. 2 Gareth O’Rourke 36, John Aitchison 36 and Christopher Daw 34. Cat 1, Martin O’Reilly 33, Paul Tobin 33 and Gareth Conroy 32. The Gross was won by Denis McCormack 27. Second on the day Grant Meekins 37 and John O’Brien 38.