Bricklayer Dies After Falling from Roof in San Fulgencio





A 54-year-old Bulgarian man has died after falling from the roof of a building where he was working as a bricklayer in San Fulgencio. The incident, currently being investigated as a workplace accident, occurred on Tuesday morning in the Los Moras industrial park.

The Emergency Coordination Center (CICU) received a call at 9:30 a.m. reporting the fall. A SAMU (Emergency Medical Service) unit was dispatched, but the medical team could only confirm the worker’s death. According to reports, he suffered a severe head injury upon impact.

Municipal sources indicated that the man was on the roof when a sheet covering a hole gave way, causing him to fall approximately six meters. The building, used for salting operations, did not have a municipal operating license.

The Guardia Civil Judicial Police in Almoradí are conducting the official investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.