Knife and Bat Used in Brutal Murder of 13-Year-Old Boy by Best Friend’s Father





A 13-year-old boy, Álex, was murdered in the bathroom of a home in Sueca, 50km south of Valencia, on Saturday. The victim suffered multiple injuries, including bruises consistent with being struck by a baseball bat and around six stab wounds to the chest near the heart, indicating a clear intent to kill.

The alleged perpetrator, Juan Francisco MF, the father of one of Álex’s friends, turned himself in to the Civil Guard on Saturday evening and confessed to the killing, stating he acted alone and in a moment of madness. He has maintained this version consistently since his arrest and is expected to repeat it when he appears before the investigating judge this Tuesday. Investigators currently have no evidence implicating his 13-year-old son.

The Civil Guard believes the attack took place in the downstairs bathroom, where the boy’s body was found along with the suspected murder weapons: a large kitchen knife and a broken baseball bat. Álex was fully clothed, leading investigators to believe he may have tried to hide or was surprised while using the bathroom.

A tribute to 13 year old Alex from team mates at the local football club where he played

While the suspect has not disclosed a motive, investigators are examining the possibility of revenge. One line of inquiry suggests the man believed Álex had told his mother—who is a close friend of the suspect’s ex-wife—that he mistreated or punished his own son. Investigators are taking statements to determine whether this information may have contributed to hostility toward the victim.

Before surrendering, the suspect took his son to his grandparents’ home to ensure his safety. He was later arrested after police confirmed the boy’s death at the residence.

The case has deeply shaken the town of Sueca, which experienced a similar tragedy in 2022 when another father murdered his child. Juan Francisco MF is expected to be remanded in custody as forensic and fingerprint analyses continue, and the investigation remains ongoing.

On Monday the Antoni Puchades Stadium, the home of CF Promeses de Sueca, saw all players, coaches, delegates and family members, wearing the club tracksuit, observe a minute’s silence as a mark of condolence and support for the family of their former team mate Alex Ortells del Saz.