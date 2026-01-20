“Step by Step”: Guillermo’s Journey of Recovery After a Life-Changing Accident





January 20, 2026 – Guillermo Arce, a young anaesthesiologist from Galicia working at the Alicante University Hospital, has made a remarkable recovery after a life-threatening accident. In September 2024, Guillermo was hit by a bus on his way home from work, suffering a traumatic brain injury with cerebral haemorrhage. Doctors initially considered full recovery unlikely.

After two months in hospital, Guillermo faced the challenge of regaining motor function and hand movement, essential for his medical work. He began an intensive neurological and physical rehabilitation program at Clínica Casaverde Ambulatoria in Alicante, committing fully to the process.

His recovery mantra, “Pasiño a pasiño” (step by step), guided him through the difficult process. Over eight months of therapy, Guillermo gradually regained independence, with personalized care from a multidisciplinary team using advanced rehabilitation methods. Each small improvement represented a meaningful step toward regaining his quality of life.

Despite the accident, Guillermo remained determined to return to his career as an anesthesiologist. His mentor at the hospital, Esteban Salas, emphasized Guillermo’s passion and resilience, noting that the combination of his mental strength and Casaverde’s specialized therapy made recovery possible.

For neuropsychologist Sandra Blay, Guillermo’s case exemplifies the ultimate goal of neurological rehabilitation: restoring functionality and helping patients reclaim their lives. Guillermo not only regained independence but also returned to work, a significant achievement given the physical and cognitive demands of his profession.

Guillermo’s story highlights the importance of early and intensive neurorehabilitation, patience, and perseverance. It demonstrates that recovery is not always about returning to exactly who you were, but about discovering how far you can go when you refuse to give up.

With the support of Clínica Casaverde and the agency Utopicum, Guillermo hopes his experience can inspire and help others facing similar challenges. His journey is shared on the website “Pasiño a pasiño”, offering guidance and encouragement to those undergoing rehabilitation.

About Grupo Casaverde:

With over 35 years of experience, Grupo Casaverde operates an extensive network of hospital and outpatient care centers across Spain, including the Valencian Community, Murcia, Castilla y León, Madrid, and Extremadura, specializing in neurological and physical rehabilitation.