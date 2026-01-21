€100,000 Investment in Correntias pavements





The Orihuela City Council has opened the tender process for pavement improvement works in the Correntías district. The project budget is €99,996.79 (including VAT), with an expected completion time of three months.

The primary goal of the project is to enhance pedestrian safety and accessibility, addressing the deterioration of several sidewalk sections. Damaged pavements currently pose risks of falls and hinder mobility, particularly for people with reduced mobility.

The work will take place along CV-95 within the Correntías area and includes grinding existing sidewalks and parking areas, replacing exterior pavement, and adjusting manholes to new levels. The new pavement will use terrazzo and prefabricated outdoor paving stones, with final specifications and colors determined during execution.

Councilor for Infrastructure, Víctor Valverde, highlighted that the project addresses a long-standing demand of Correntías residents and responds to the urgent need to repair visibly deteriorated sidewalks. He emphasized that the priority is pedestrian safety and improved accessibility, especially in heavily used areas, while enhancing the quality of public spaces.

Valverde added that the project is technically well-defined, allowing for efficient and timely execution while optimizing municipal resources. The council is also preparing plans for a second phase of sidewalk improvements to further address community needs.

This initiative is part of Orihuela’s ongoing efforts to upgrade urban infrastructure, improve pedestrian safety, and enhance the overall appearance and functionality of Correntías.