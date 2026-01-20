Orihuela Garbage Workers Announce Strike Over Unsafe Conditions and Unpaid Wages





The garbage and street-cleaning workers of Orihuela have announced plans to go on strike, with 80% of the workforce backing the action after months of stalled negotiations with the City Council.

The Works Council, representing the unions CCOO, UGT, and CSIF, held a general assembly on January 19 at the MSW facilities in the Puente Alto Industrial Estate to inform workers and vote on the next steps.

The unions cite “serious deficiencies” in the municipal waste service that have persisted for over a year, including unpaid wages, unsafe working conditions, and defective vehicles.

Despite repeated requests, the responsible councillor, Rocío Ortuño, and Mayor Pepe Vegara have failed to meet with workers to address these issues. Councilor Ortuño previously announced plans for municipalizing the service but claimed no record of workers’ complaints. Frustrated employees now say their patience has run out.

Among the most pressing concerns are staff shortages and overwork. More than 40 employees were dismissed after the summer season without replacement, forcing remaining workers to cover additional routes and overtime—sometimes delayed for over six months in payment.

In Orihuela Costa, a single operator often manages the sweeping of the entire coastal area. Workers also report undefined schedules, being on call 24 hours a day, which affects personal life and rest.

Safety issues are severe. The insurance policy for employees has not been renewed since 2023, mandatory medical exams were skipped last year, and Occupational Risk Prevention regulations are not being followed. Workers are lifting heavy items without proper equipment, and trucks are sometimes operated by a single person.

Vehicles are also deteriorated, frequently breaking down and leaking, causing spills and odours on the streets. Residents have expressed frustration, but workers feel powerless due to lack of management support.

The unions also point to expired contracts for workplace cleaning, unpaid salary increases, and exclusion from municipal career progression plans, leaving the department under-resourced and neglected.

Given the lack of response from the council, the Works Council is preparing legal actions and a strike. Immediate measures include reporting safety violations and unpaid wages to the Labor Inspectorate. Strike preparations are underway, and minimum services for garbage collection are expected to be set within about 10 days.

Council president Miguel Almagro emphasized that workers are determined to go as far as necessary to ensure their rights are respected and conditions improved: “We are no longer willing to tolerate this situation. Our patience has run out, and we will stop work with all the consequences this entails—even during upcoming city events.”

The strike represents a culmination of long-standing problems in Orihuela’s waste management services and reflects deep dissatisfaction with municipal administration, highlighting risks to worker safety, public health, and service quality.