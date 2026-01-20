



FROM NOBEL SNUBS TO GREENLAND GRIPES

US President Trump has been working overtime in past weeks apparently to see how many people he can upset – and he’s been doing very well at it.

I was on his side with his “arrest” of the Venezuela dictator president but did he immediately endorse the rightful would-be successor who received an overwhelming vote? No, obviously she was not right wing enough -and he was full of envy because she won the Nobel Peace Price and not him.

Then came Iran and he made great play on coming to protesters’ aid if the religious regime started killing protesters. No doubt many protesters against the cruel regime, and wanting change, thought they would be safe after Trump’s threats and took to the streets. But did he come to their aid? No, and one estimate was that 3,500 people were killed and countless more injured.

Trump has a lot of blood on his hands over this one. Yet another example of his spilling tons of bullshit from his mouth and not backed up by action.

Another example of his speaking without engaging brain was his unfounded declaration that pregnant women taking paracetamol could harm their babies. Exhaustive investigations by scientists have now concluded that this is totally false and that for a sick baby it could be more harmful not to give a weaker dose of paracetamol than to do so.

Finally we have the current fiasco over Greenland. Trump claims he wants control over the island for security, in case China and or Russia moves in and poses a direct threat. What crap! Greenland is right on the back door to Canada, but we don’t hear such nonsense coming from them.

And if he gets Greenland what next? What about all the islands close to Greenland which are part of Canada? And what about Iceland, the Faeroe Islands, Shetland and the Orkney Islands, all strategically important forming the gateway to the North Atlantic?

Perhaps the another reason Trump wants Greenland is for the potential rare minerals which probably exist there. Slapping 10% followed by 25% tariffs on the UK and EU countries which oppose Trump’s takeover is crass and I favour the Lib Dem approach, with Sir Ed Davey urging countries to stand up to America’s bullying.

Trump is displaying exactly the same policy as Putin, who thinks it totally right to march in and try to take over another country. No wonder Putin and Russia are full of praise for him – they can smell the potential demise of NATO.

I hate bullies.

Finally, it’s little wonder that more and more Americans are moving to live in Spain. Who can blame them, especially when you see people being killed and injured by bully immigration thugs backed by Trump.

WHEN FREE SPEECH MEETS CHILD SAFETY

There has been much talk in the media about the danger that social media, AI and smart phones are having on children. One story which I found dreadful was hearing that five children in the UK had killed themselves after watching and competing in some ‘game’.

Next came a story that AI was being used to create images of girls in various stages of undress. AI and social media needs far more control exerted it by governments worldwide so as not to have a paedophile heaven created by the super rich wanting to make even more money. The sooner Europe and the UK does what Australia has done and restrict use from under 16s the better.

Of course the right wing are crying that this is an attack on free speech – my answer is that people’s lives and well-being are far more important.

Finally on this subject of trying to protect the young I am pleased to hear that a strict new law banning vapes and energy drinks for under 18s will come into force in Galicia in March. Shame it’s not country wide.

Youngsters caught vaping or consuming energy drinks will face immediate fines starting at €200 and reaching up to €3,000. Why energy drinks? Because large volumes of caffeine and sugar in them are harmful to the development of younger people.

TORY TOWNS TAP OUT

It’s become a regular item on the news this month – thousands of people living in town after town in Kent and East Sussex having to resort to bottled water after mains supplies failed.

The culprit, privatised South East Water which has been accused, rightly in my opinion to failing to maintain infrastructure to pay for increased pay for senior staff and big dividends to shareholders.

State run water authorities did a good job in improving old piping and treatment works and Southern Water ran the operation across Kent and Sussex until Margaret Thatcher’s Tory government privatised it.

So I can’t help having a little grin when I hear that Tunbridge Wells, East Grinstead and now Maidstone have had problems with water supplies – all three regularly electing Tory MPs. Perhaps they might think again when the time comes to vote again.

And I hope they don’t vote Reform – a more right wing party which doesn’t believe in State ownership and would do immeasurable harm to the NHS, preferring an American system of people having to have private health insurance.

Perhaps it’s time Labour started to renationalise failing water companies and railways with not one penny in compensation and show they have some teeth.

NON-EU? SACRÉ BLEU! THAT’LL COST

I was saddened to hear that France had decided to impose higher entrance fees to museums and such places for non EU visitors.

What sort of message does this give – are the French actually saying that EU visitors are welcome but those outside the EU, Britain included, are not?

I really hope this short sighted right wing nonsense is not copied by other countries.