Celebrity Power for Maria and the Pink Ladies





Maria and the Pink Ladies, a leading organisation dedicated to beating cancer, are delighted to announce the appointment of Leroy Vickers as their new patron.

Leroy is a well-known entertainer and entrepreneur in the local area, as well as the founder and member of Tre Amici, who appeared on The X Factor in the UK in 2018. Having lived on the Costa Blanca for the past five years, he brings with him many years of experience in fundraising for charitable causes, most notably with The Dove House Hospice in the UK.

Leroy will play a pivotal role in supporting Maria and the Pink Ladies’ initiatives and in helping to expand the organisation’s reach and impact in the years ahead.

“We are honoured to welcome Leroy as our patron,” said Maria Wilson (B.E.M.), President of Maria and the Pink Ladies. “His experience, dedication, and passion for our cause will undoubtedly help us reach new heights.”

Leroy commented, “I am excited to support Maria and the Pink Ladies and contribute to the incredible work they do. Together, we can make a lasting difference.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Maria and the Pink Ladies as they continue to grow, strengthen their fundraising efforts, and support women affected by cancer across the region.