Orihuela Promotes Heritage, Festivals, and Sports Tourism at FITUR 2026





Orihuela will participate in the International Tourism Fair (FITUR), held from January 21–25 at IFEMA, Madrid, with a diverse and competitive tourism offering. The city’s strategy focuses on promoting major cultural events, emblematic festivals, and its growing reputation as a sports tourism destination.

Orihuela’s presence will take place at the Costa Blanca stand (Hall 7), where the City Council will present its main tourism promotion lines to industry professionals, media, and the general public. The initiative combines local identity, experiences, and international projection, while providing personalized information to visitors.

A key highlight will be the launch of a new promotional video, showcasing Orihuela’s heritage, culture, and landscapes. Under the concept “Orihuela, between poetry, palaces, and temples,” the video reinforces the city’s unique identity within the Costa Blanca.

Another major moment is the official presentation of the 2026 Semana Santa poster, a festival declared of International Tourist Interest. The poster features the image of the Ecce Homo, highlighting a celebration combining spirituality, tradition, heritage, and tourism appeal.

On Saturday, coinciding with the public opening of FITUR, Orihuela will deliver a high-impact live performance with the Semana Santa Convocation, including traditional horns, trumpets, and drums, both at IFEMA and later in Plaza de Callao, projected via Costa Blanca 360 screens to share Orihuela’s unique festive atmosphere.

In sports tourism, Orihuela will present two initiatives:

Vuelta Ciclista a la Comunitat Valenciana, where Orihuela is a sponsor under the brand “Orihuela. History of the Mediterranean,” including a video of the route passing through the municipality. Orihuela’s plans to become a host for top-level competitions, including the National Beach Volleyball Circuit and the ITF Beach Tennis World Tour (BT100).

Medieval Market of Orihuela debuts at FITUR

For the first time, the Medieval Market of Orihuela will have a dedicated presentation. The 26th edition will be held January 30–February 1, 2026, transforming the historic center into a medieval setting.

The market spans nearly five kilometers with over 300 stalls, making it one of Spain’s largest and most established medieval markets. Its origins date back to 1272, when Alfonso X granted a fair privilege, making it a cultural and tourist highlight. FITUR will showcase the official poster, promotional video, and medieval atmosphere, including music, entertainment, and historical reenactments.

José Soler Cardona Centennial: Art, Identity, and Territory

The cultural program will also commemorate 100 years since the birth of José Soler Cardona, an important figure in Orihuela’s religious and cultural life. As canon of the Cathedral and director of the Diocesan Museum of Sacred Art, he promoted the conservation and dissemination of local heritage.

A commemorative exhibition at the museum will highlight his spiritual expressionism, contributions to contemporary sacred art, and influence on festival culture, reaffirming his key role in Orihuela’s cultural identity.