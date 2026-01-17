Rare Fireball Ignites the Dawn Sky Over La Mata





In the early hours of Thursday, January 15, 2026, residents along the southern coast of Alicante witnessed a breathtaking celestial display. At exactly 6:47 a.m., a spectacular bolide—an exceptionally bright meteor—streaked across the pre-dawn sky over La Mata. The event was vividly captured by a webcam operated by the Proyecto Mastral observatory, providing a rare and detailed record of the phenomenon.

The footage shows an intense flash of light cutting through the darkness, so powerful that it briefly illuminated the coastline as if it were daylight. The brilliance of the meteor was mirrored on the calm surface of the Mediterranean, creating a surreal and unforgettable scene for early risers and social media users who quickly shared the recording.

Scientific Context

According to experts from Proyecto Mastral, a bolide is a special type of fireball created when fragments of a comet or asteroid enter the Earth’s atmosphere at tremendous speeds. The resulting friction generates intense heat, causing the object to become incandescent and often explode in a final, powerful burst of light. Unlike standard meteors, bolides are bright enough to be seen even in urban areas affected by significant light pollution.

A Rare Capture

While fireballs are not entirely uncommon, capturing one with such clarity on a fixed camera is a “rare stroke of luck.” The success of this recording was due to a perfect combination of clear skies, the precise orientation of the La Mata webcam, and the timing just before sunrise. Astronomers note that while such events often coincide with known meteor showers, they can also occur unexpectedly.

Despite the dramatic appearance and the power of the flash, experts reassured the public that the object disintegrated completely high in the atmosphere. These events pose no risk to people on the ground, remaining instead a spectacular reminder of the silent, constant activity occurring in the space surrounding our planet.