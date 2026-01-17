Torrevieja and Benidorm Among Spain’s 15 Cities with Highest Crime Rates





Two towns in Alicante—Torrevieja and Benidorm—rank among the 15 largest Spanish cities with the highest crime rates, exceeding 80 offenses per 1,000 inhabitants, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE) and its Urban Indicators analysis.

In 2023, Torrevieja recorded more than 95 crimes per 1,000 residents, the highest in the province and the ninth highest nationwide among cities with over 20,000 inhabitants. Benidorm also made the list, with a crime rate of approximately 84 offenses per 1,000 people.

These figures, however, remain well below the highest rates in Spain, which are predominantly found in Catalonia. El Prat de Llobregat tops the list with 153 crimes per 1,000 residents, followed by Cullera (120) and Barcelona (111.4). Salou and Sitges complete the top five, each exceeding 100 offenses per 1,000 inhabitants.

In Torrevieja, the overall crime rate rose by five points from 2022 to 2023, while the rate of robberies and thefts remained steady at around 35.38 per 1,000 inhabitants. Benidorm saw an 11-point increase in overall crime, with thefts and robberies reaching nearly 36 per 1,000 residents, five points higher than the previous year.

Across Alicante province, crime rates in most major towns are either rising or stable, with minor declines in Villena and Mutxamel. In the city of Alicante, almost 70 crimes per 1,000 inhabitants were reported, including 26 thefts and robberies.

Other towns with high crime rates include Pilar de la Horadada (72 crimes and 33 thefts per 1,000 residents) and Calpe (over 70 offenses and 27 thefts). Conversely, the safest municipalities with populations over 20,000 are Novelda (29.31), Crevillent (30.20), and Aspe (36.29).