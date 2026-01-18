TALE OF 2 HALVES AS DERBY DAY FINISHES ALL SQUARE





CD THADER – 2 TORREVIEJA CF – 2

BY STEVE HIBBERD

A heavy early season defeat at Torrevieja, way back in September, gave this Vega Baja derby some extra spice, especially as Thader have moved perilously close to the Community league relegation zone.

Losing to a late goal at Rayo Ibense last week, when a well-deserved point looked on the cards, signalled major changes to the Thader match day squad. Torrevieja meanwhile, are sitting pretty in 2nd spot, only 3 points behind leaders Benidorm.

It took a full 8 mins for the first shot on target, when Maxi forced Thader keeper Luis into a fine diving save. The first of many bookings arrived on 13 mins, when a foul by Alex on Javi would later prove costly for the Torry man.

Mention must be made of how impressive the rejuvenated Moi Gomez stadium pitch is currently looking, as a crowd of around 700 fans made it by far the seasons´ best. On the half hour mark, Pepe was faced with a 1 on 1 with Torry keeper, but instead of having a go at goal, he elected to play a wayward pass to Javi, and the moment was lost.

By this stage, tackles were flying in all directions, but ref Pablo Ramon made his mark by ignoring some tasty opposition fouls, whilst penalising even the softest Thader offences (this trend continued throughout the match). From a left wing corner on 32 mins, the ball somehow fell invitingly for Ioel, who from close range, slammed the ball into Thader´s net.

It was an intriguing battle as Tremino and Torro went toe to toe all afternoon

Some 7 mins later, a similar scenario resulted in the unmarked Ismail, doubling the visitors advantage. As the half time whistle sounded, Thader manager Raul Mora must have been scratching his head as to how having had by far the greater possession, his side were behind.

Torry had strong appeals for a penalty, only 2 mins into the new half, but the ref was unmoved, allowing play to continue instead. Another scrappy goal, this time for the hosts, saw Naoufel jubilantly side foot home a loose ball in a congested goal area after 49 mins, thus reducing the arrears.

Tremino converted yet another close range effort on 65 mins, as Thader deservedly squared proceedings. Alex received his marching orders on 80 min, for a silly 2nd booking, leaving his side to deal with, a by now, dominant Thader side.

Unfortunately, Raul Mora´s men could not make numerical numbers count, as 6 mins of stoppage time failed to produce a winner. They must be hugely disappointed at only securing a point off a team, who for long periods, were there for the taking.

Next up for Thader is a rearranged match away at L´Olleria on Weds 21 Jan, ko 8.30 pm, followed by a home league fixture against UD Carcaixent.