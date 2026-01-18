Edition 1111 of The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader Newspaper 19-25 January 2026





On Thursday morning a treat for residents along the southern coast of Alicante as they witnessed a breathtaking celestial display, a spectacular bolide—an exceptionally bright meteor as it streaked across the pre-dawn sky over La Mata.

The event was vividly captured by a webcam operated by the Proyecto Mastral observatory, providing a rare and detailed record of the phenomenon.

