At Least 39 Killed and More Than 100 Injured in High-Speed Train Derailment in Córdoba, Southern Spain





At least 39 people have been killed and more than 100 injured—15 of them seriously—after two high-speed trains derailed Sunday evening in the municipality of Adamuz, in the province of Córdoba. Several passengers were trapped inside the carriages, and emergency services continue to work intensively at the scene.

The accident occurred at 7:39 p.m. when an Iryo high-speed train traveling from Málaga to Madrid derailed its last three carriages. The train, carrying 317 passengers and departing Málaga at 6:40 p.m., veered onto an adjacent track, where it collided with a Renfe Alvia train bound for Huelva. Both trains subsequently derailed.

The derailed Iryo carriages struck the first two carriages of the Renfe Alvia train, forcing them off the tracks. Spain’s Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, described the impact as “terrible,” confirming that all victims had been evacuated and that the official death toll currently stands at 21.

Puente noted that both the rolling stock and the infrastructure were new, adding to the mystery surrounding the accident. “The Iryo train is new, and the track was renovated last May. The accident is extremely strange—it occurred on a straight section of track,” he said. “The experts we have consulted are deeply puzzled, and we hope the investigation will clarify what happened.”

The minister declined to speculate on the cause of the derailment, stressing that it is too early to determine whether the failure was related to the train or the track. He confirmed that the driver of the Renfe Alvia train was among those killed. An independent investigative commission will examine the incident, though Puente warned that official conclusions are unlikely for at least a month.

Puente also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, confirming that he has been in contact with Spain’s Prime Minister from the outset. He announced that rail traffic between Madrid and Andalusia remains suspended and said he would visit the accident site early Monday morning.

Regional Leaders Warn Against Speculation

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., the President of the Andalusian Regional Government, Juanma Moreno, arrived at the crash site accompanied by the regional ministers of Justice and Health. Moreno cautioned that it was still too early to speculate on the final number of victims and expressed hope that the death toll would not rise further. However, he warned that the condition of several carriages was extremely precarious.

Rescue efforts have been significantly complicated by three carriages that fell down a four-meter embankment. Andalusia’s Minister of Emergencies, Antonio Sanz, said access to these cars remains difficult and warned that the number of fatalities and serious injuries could increase once emergency crews are able to reach them. The current casualty figures do not include potential victims inside those carriages.

Massive Emergency Response Underway

Passengers themselves initially raised the alarm, prompting the immediate deployment of a large-scale emergency response. Firefighters, Civil Guard officers, local police, and medical teams remain on site as rescue and recovery operations continue.

According to information reported by El Correo de Andalucía, the accident occurred at a siding leading to Track 1 in Adamuz, where Iryo carriage six crossed onto the adjacent line. Infrastructure manager Adif confirmed via its official X account that the incident forced the suspension of rail traffic in the area.

Specifically, the LD AV Iryo 6189 train traveling from Málaga to Puerta de Atocha derailed and encroached onto the neighboring track, affecting the LD AV 2384 Puerta de Atocha–Huelva service, which also derailed as a result.

National Reaction

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his “deepest condolences” to the families and loved ones of the victims, calling it “a night of profound sorrow” for Spain. Opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo of the People’s Party also conveyed his solidarity, stating that emergency services are working tirelessly to minimize the consequences of the disaster.

Authorities continue to assess the full scale of the tragedy as rescue operations proceed and the investigation into the causes of the crash begins.

Images: Facebook AND X