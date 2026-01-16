A Symphony of Love: Experience an Exclusive Valentine’s Escape at Hotel Montepiedra





Amidst the whispers of the Mediterranean breeze, find a sanctuary where time stands still and your hearts beat as one.

Some moments are meant to be savoured slowly, honouring the invisible threads that weave two souls together. It is with this spirit of devotion that Hotel Montepiedra, nestled in the lush embrace of Dehesa de Campoamor, invites you to a Valentine’s celebration designed to cherish love in its most beautiful forms.

An Evening of Sensory Delight

Imagine an evening where the world outside fades away, leaving only the soft glow of candlelight and the gaze of your beloved. Our San Valentín Gala Dinner is a masterpiece designed to awaken the senses:

Exquisite Flavors: A curated menu of culinary delights crafted with passion.

A curated menu of culinary delights crafted with passion. Elegant Nuances: Every detail, from the linen to the décor, whispers of romance.

Every detail, from the linen to the décor, whispers of romance. Live Melodies: The gentle caress of live music provides the perfect soundtrack to an unforgettable night.

Prolong the Magic

For those who wish to let the moonlight linger, we invite you to transform your evening into a Romantic Getaway. Retiring to our elegant accommodations allows the celebration to continue long after the final notes of music have played.

As the sun rises over the Costa Blanca, find ultimate serenity with a Couple’s Massage—a sacred space of calm and well-being where you can disconnect from the world and reconnect with each other.

A Celebration Open to All

The magic of Montepiedra is not reserved solely for our guests. We warmly welcome local couples to join us for the gala dinner, the live music, or a revitalizing massage, tailoring the experience to your unique love story.

The Scenery of Your Memories

Framed by vibrant nature and the salt-kissed air of the nearby sea, Hotel Montepiedra is more than a destination; it is the stage where your most precious memories are born. Whether it is a single evening of enchantment or a weekend of blissful seclusion, we offer a harmony of gastronomy, music, and wellness.

“Love is a journey, and every journey deserves a beautiful setting.”

Intimacy is limited. Ensure your place in this romantic tale.

Reservations: 965 550319