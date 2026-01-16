Pilar de la Horadada to Invest €1.26 Million in Road Resurfacing





The Pilar de la Horadada Town Hall has announced a major road improvement project, with €1,263,653.87 allocated to resurface 43 streets across the municipality, covering approximately 12 kilometers.

The work will focus on areas in Torre de la Horadada, Cañada de Praes, and the urban center of Pilar de la Horadada, where municipal technicians have identified roads in poor condition, with numerous potholes and cracks affecting traffic flow and the overall road network.

The project will include full resurfacing and improvements on streets including: Avda. Lo Monte, Clara Campoamor, Ctra. Iryda (Margarita Salas–Celucosta), Margarita Salas, Gabriel Miró, Olivar, Talleres, Comerciantes, Herreros, Ctra. Yrida Bº La Cañada (spot repairs), Matamoros, Río Segura, 30 de Julio, Ramón de Tabuenca, María Auxiliadora, Dunas, Av. Camilo José Cela, Villajoyosa, Benisa, Alfaz del Pi, Teulada, Altea, Benidorm, Isla (Bailén–Jimenez D.), Bailén, José Viudas, Jiménez Díaz (Escultor R.–Isla), Melitonas, Maravillas, Liberación, Escultor Ribera Girona, San José Obrero, Alfonso X el Sabio, Ronda Alfonso X el Sabio, Sagrada Familia, Salvador Seguí, Miguel Servet, Covadonga, Avda. Felipe VI, Cartagena, Carmen, General Perón, as well as spot repairs in Vistahermosa and other locations.

Once the tendering process is complete and the contract awarded, the project is expected to be completed within four months, improving safety and driving conditions for residents and visitors.