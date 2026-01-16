Pilar de la Horadada Health Centre Receives IHAN Accreditation Award





The Pilar de la Horadada Health Centre has received the accreditation award from the Initiative for the Humanization of Birth and Breastfeeding Care (IHAN), through which UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO) recognise best practices in the humanisation of childbirth and breastfeeding care.

The centre achieved this distinction after successfully completing all stages of the validation process, reaching the fourth and final phase (4D). This places the centre among just 22 healthcare facilities across Spain to hold this accreditation, 11 of which are in the Valencian Community.

The Councillor for Health, Susi Sánchez, congratulated the entire team at the Pilar de la Horadada Health Centre on receiving this prestigious international recognition. She highlighted that the award is the result of more than 15 years of sustained work by the Torrevieja Health Department, as well as the dedication, commitment and professionalism of healthcare teams, families and professionals working together to provide high-quality, respectful, and people-centred care.

This commitment forms part of the IHAN initiative, promoted by WHO and UNICEF, which encourages hospitals, health centres and maternity units to adopt practices that protect, promote and support exclusive breastfeeding from birth.

The accreditation ceremony was attended by senior healthcare representatives, including the Director of Primary Care Medical Services, the Director of Primary Care Nursing, and the medical and nursing coordinators for the Pilar de la Horadada health area.

During the event, a project entitled “Adaptation and Humanisation of Common Areas for Mothers and Children in Health Centres” was presented. Developed by the University of Alicante, the initiative focuses on improving and humanising shared spaces within health centres. The project was presented by representatives from the University of Alicante and the project’s graphic designer.

The ceremony also acknowledged the support of sponsors of the local Milk Bank, as well as featuring a moving testimonial from a mother, Julia Armenteros, who shared her breastfeeding experiences under the theme “They Believe”.

A particularly emotional moment followed, with a symbolic act in which all those involved in achieving the IHAN accreditation left their handprints on a commemorative artwork.

The award was formally presented by the President of IHAN Spain, with representatives from UNICEF, the Torrevieja Health Department, and the Pilar de la Horadada Health Centre taking part in the ceremony.

The Councillor for Health, Asunción Sánchez Martínez, closed the event by congratulating the centre’s IHAN coordinators and all healthcare and administrative staff for this important and well-deserved recognition