Torrevieja Hosts Presentation of the 2026 “Golden Fork” Awards and Other AEHTC Honors





TORREVIEJA, January 12, 2026 – This morning at 10:30 a.m., the Torrevieja City Hall hosted the official media presentation of the 2026 Golden Fork Awards and other distinctions awarded by the Association of Hospitality Entrepreneurs of Torrevieja and the Surrounding Area (AEHTC).

The event was opened by José Ignacio Pastor Pérez, President of the AEHTC, who announced this year’s award recipients:

Company Recognition 2026 – Makro

Awarded to a company with strong ties to the hospitality sector, supporting AEHTC members and actively collaborating in association initiatives. Makro has become a key pillar of support for local hospitality in recent years. Honorary Member 2026 – Tomás A. Arenas Mercader

This distinction recognizes members who have contributed significantly to the association’s growth. This year is especially meaningful as Tomás’ establishment celebrates its 50th anniversary, and he has previously served as president of the AEHTC, demonstrating exemplary commitment to Torrevieja’s hospitality sector. Chef of the Year 2026 (for 2025) – Ángel González Martos

Recognizes a chef who has distinguished themselves through talent, creativity, and innovation in the kitchen, making a notable impact on local gastronomy. Silver Tray 2026 – Mini Golf “Las Salinas”

Awarded to hospitality venues that have excelled through their quality and long-standing presence. Mini Golf “Las Salinas” marks 40 years as an iconic family leisure spot in Torrevieja. Hospitality 2026 – Hotel Torrejoven

Recognizes establishments contributing to tourism development in the Vega Baja region. Hotel Torrejoven is one of the city’s oldest hotels, maintaining high-quality service and a strong commitment to local tourism. Golden Fork 2026 – Restaurante La Mar de Bien

The AEHTC’s highest honor, awarded to an associated establishment for outstanding contribution to the hospitality sector. La Mar de Bien has become one of Torrevieja’s leading restaurants due to its quality, innovation, and reputation in local gastronomy. In 2025, the restaurant notably: Won the “Croqueteando por Torrevieja” contest Won “Nos Vamos de Tapas – Con su Tapa Tradicional” Represented Torrevieja in the Mitjor Tapeta del Mon

The award also highlights the restaurant’s owner, Daria Macan, for her commitment to traditional yet innovative cuisine using high-quality, local ingredients (km 0). Her dedication and passion have made La Mar de Bien a benchmark in the region.

The presentation was attended by all award recipients, the AEHTC Board of Directors, Rosario Martínez, Torrevieja’s Councilor for Hospitality and Tourism, and Mayor Eduardo Dolón, who personally congratulated the winners and praised their contribution to elevating the city’s hospitality sector. The Mayor also highlighted AEHTC’s 50th anniversary, noting the association’s five decades of promoting local gastronomy and hospitality.

Councilor Martínez also congratulated the awardees, emphasizing the association’s careful selection of honorees, which reflects both the prestige and long-standing tradition of local hospitality.

The “Golden Fork” Gala Dinner will be held on Friday, February 27, at the Torrevieja International Auditorium. This year’s edition will be especially memorable, marking the 50th anniversary of the AEHTC, celebrating the best of the local hospitality sector.