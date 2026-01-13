Fraud and Filth as Orihuela Warehouse Turned into Dump





A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud after allegedly using an industrial warehouse and adjoining land in Orihuela as illegal dumping sites for used clothing, causing estimated losses of around €120,000. Police are also investigating a possible environmental offence.

National Police launched the investigation following a complaint from the owner of the premises, who had rented the warehouse and plot to a man claiming to be involved in the purchase, sale and export of textiles. Months after the lease was signed, the tenant stopped paying rent and became unreachable.

When the owner visited the property, he discovered that both the industrial building and surrounding land had been turned into an uncontrolled dumping ground, with dozens of tonnes of used clothing abandoned on site. He reported seeing trucks arrive and unload large quantities of clothing on the tenant’s instructions.

Investigators established that the suspect allegedly charged third parties for the recycling of used clothing but instead dumped the material in rented warehouses and plots of land, defrauding at least two other victims in the area.

Police estimate that authorised treatment of textile waste costs between €100 and €200 per tonne, with transport costing around €1,000 per truck. More than 50 truckloads would be required to remove the dumped clothing, bringing the total clean-up cost to approximately €120,000.

The suspect was identified and arrested in the town of Alcoy, where he is also believed to have carried out similar activities. He has been charged with alleged offences of fraud and property damage, while investigators assess whether his actions also constitute a crime against the environment due to the potential risk to the local ecosystem.

Following police procedures, the detainee was brought before the duty investigating court in Alcoy.