Orihuela Introduces Year-Round Town Hall Lighting Awareness Program





Orihuela — The Orihuela council has launched a new annual lighting program that will illuminate the façade of City Hall to raise awareness of key social and public health causes throughout the year.

For the first time, the city will follow a planned calendar that allows the historic municipal building to be illuminated on up to 20 internationally recognized awareness days linked to illness prevention, mental health, disability, bereavement, and the promotion of healthy lifestyles.

Health Councillor Irene Celdrán highlighted the significance of the initiative, noting that it ensures important awareness dates are made visibly present in public spaces all year round, rather than being limited to isolated events.

“Each of these days represents thousands of people, families, and associations,” Celdrán said. “Illuminating City Hall is a way of acknowledging them, standing alongside them, and clearly showing that Orihuela supports their cause.”

The program includes lighting the building on dates such as World Cancer Day, World Mental Health Day, World Diabetes Day, World AIDS Day, and International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, among many others. Two additional dates will be reserved each year to accommodate requests from local organizations.

Each awareness day will be represented by its own distinctive colour scheme, allowing residents to easily identify the cause being highlighted and increasing public engagement.

The project includes the installation, operation, and maintenance of a professional architectural lighting system using high-efficiency RGBW LED technology, specifically designed for outdoor use and the protection of historic buildings.

The City Hall façade will be illuminated evenly across its architectural features from 6:00 p.m. to midnight on each designated date, ensuring high visibility while preserving the building’s integrity and maintaining public safety.

The program to be followed:

World Cancer Day (February 4) International Childhood Cancer Day (February 15) World Encephalitis Day (February 22) Rare Disease Day (February 28) World Down Syndrome Day (March 21) World Health Day (April 7) World No Tobacco Day (May 31) World ALS Day (June 21) World Sjögren’s Syndrome Day (July 23) World Alzheimer’s Day (September 21) World Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Day (September 30) World Mental Health Day (October 10) International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day (October 15) World Breast Cancer Day (October 19) World Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Day (October 22) World Diabetes Day (November 14) World Pancreatic Cancer Day (November 17) World AIDS Day (December 1)

There will also be two additional dates still to be determined, which will be based on specific requests.