Record-Breaking 2025 for Alicante-Elche Airport as it Nears 20 Million Passengers





Alicante-Elche Airport has closed 2025 with a historic record, approaching 20 million passengers. The terminal has already surpassed 19.95 million travellers, marking an 8.5% increase over 2024, the previous record year.

December alone saw over 1.3 million passengers—a jump of 8.4% compared to the same month in 2024—pushing the airport ever closer to the 20-million mark. According to Aena, every month in 2025 has broken its respective previous-year record, reflecting unprecedented growth.

The total represents 1.5 million more passengers than in 2024, and the airport is less than 50,000 users away from exceeding its initial annual forecast. Flight movements also hit a record, with more than 126,000 operations, up 8.4% from last year.

International Travel Drives Growth

International passengers dominated traffic, accounting for nearly nine out of ten travellers. The airport welcomed 17.46 million international passengers, a 10.6% increase over 2024. Domestic travellers numbered close to 2.5 million, down 4% from the previous year.

The United Kingdom led the international market with 6.55 million passengers, followed by Germany and the Netherlands with 1.24 million each, Belgium with 1.04 million, and Poland with 1.023 million.

Looking Ahead

December continued the 2025 trend, recording 1.32 million passengers—8.4% higher than December 2024—and 9,157 flight movements, a 9% increase over the previous month.

Looking to 2026, passenger numbers are expected to rise during the low season due to increased flight frequencies and new connections. Airlines have already announced new routes, including Ryanair’s two new destinations in Germany and the launch of a route to Yerevan, Armenia, starting in June.