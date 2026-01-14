Flamenca Beach Centro Comercial Takes a Bold Step Forward with New Safety Initiatives





Flamenca Beach Centro Comercial is currently embracing a new era of leadership and modernisation with the formation of it’s newly appointed committee, led by President Jake and Vice President Lee, alongside the active participation of many local business owners.

Focused on enhancing safety, improving facilities, and enriching the overall experience for visitors and tenants, the committee is steadily working to bring the centre up to date while balancing careful planning and long-term improvements.

A major milestone was achieved on Wednesday with the installation of three defibrillators, strategically placed, one on each level of the centre, to ensure rapid access for all businesses and visitors in the event of an emergency.

The installations were carried out by a professional rental company, which will also provide ongoing maintenance. To make the devices easy to locate, clear signage and directional arrows have been added throughout the centre, with each defibrillator conveniently positioned near the lifts.

The initiative reflects the dedication and collaborative spirit of the centre’s leadership. Current President Jake and Vice President Lee, along with outgoing Vice President Lisa of Spud Murphy’s and former President Denis, worked together to bring this project to fruition, laying the groundwork for a safer and more modern commercial environment. Their commitment has been instrumental in achieving this important step forward.

Several staff members are already trained in the use of the defibrillators, including Lisa at Spud Murphy’s, Laura at The Celtic Drop, and Alison at The Sports Bar. In keeping with the committee’s mission to further prioritise safety, other business owners and staff are being encouraged to undertake training courses so that they, too, can respond confidently in an emergency, ensuring the wellbeing of all patrons and employees.

Those interested in training, or already certified, are invited to contact the committee to coordinate schedules and to be recognised for their preparedness.

With initiatives like this, Flamenca Beach Centro Comercial is steadily moving toward a safer, more modern, and welcoming environment for everyone, demonstrating the committee’s dedication to meaningful progress and community care.