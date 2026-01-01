Torrevieja Launches Winter Youth Agenda





Torrevieja, 30 December 2025 – The City Council’s Youth Department has unveiled its Winter Youth Agenda for the first quarter of 2026, featuring a total of 10 activities and events scheduled for January, February, and March.

Highlights include:

JOOP Program: The "Youth and Opportunities" coaching and guidance program returns, aimed at 16–21-year-olds enrolled in the Youth Guarantee program, helping them explore educational and career pathways.

Podcast Workshop: A popular training session focused on podcast creation and social media content development.

Professional Training: A customer service course for young people in the Youth Guarantee system, offering a certificate and practical skills for employment in the local tourism sector.

Ongoing activities include weekend role-playing games, board games, and video games in collaboration with Torrevieja’s youth association at the CIAJ, English conversation sessions with British volunteers, and inclusive leisure outings for young people with functional diversity.

Looking ahead, the agenda also previews major upcoming events:

Comarcon 2026: Set for 11–12 April at the Palacio de Deportes.

Set for 11–12 April at the Palacio de Deportes. Big Sound Festival: Scheduled for 25–26 July in Torrevieja, featuring national and international artists such as Myke Towers, María Becerra, Ana Mena, Omar Montes, Juan Magán, and Leire Martínez.

Further information is available at the CIAJ, via social media, phone (965714072), WhatsApp (606055291), email (juventud@torrevieja.eu), and the municipal website. Registrations for courses and activities can be completed through the City Council’s electronic headquarters: https://torrevieja.sedelectronica.es/.