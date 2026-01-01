Civil Guard Dismantles Indoor Cannabis Plantation in Aspe Home





The Civil Guard has uncovered an illegal indoor cannabis plantation in a residential property in Aspe. Authorities seized 449 cannabis plants, over 12 kilograms of marijuana buds, more than 1 kilogram of shredded cannabis, and numerous tools used for cultivation.

The investigation began in late November when officers noticed structural modifications outside the property consistent with indoor cannabis cultivation. Upon inspecting the exterior, they also found an illegal electricity connection bypassing the meter.

Inside the home, a high-end vehicle and two potentially dangerous dogs were present, likely used to guard the property. The resident, a 34-year-old man renting the home with his family, admitted he cultivated cannabis as his only means of income.

A search of the house revealed a living area and kitchen converted into a growing space, equipped with LED lights, ventilation, humidifiers, and an air extraction system. The upper floor, uninhabited, was entirely dedicated to cultivation, with three rooms containing flowering plants and large buds, maintained with drip irrigation, climate control, and sealed blacked-out windows to block light.

The man is under investigation for crimes against public health for drug cultivation and electricity fraud. All seized items have been handed over to the Judicial Court of Novelda.