HALLOWEEN MASK BANK GANG BUSTED





Two young men wanted by police were arrested outside a bank in El Campello after Guardia Civil officers uncovered their suspected involvement in a series of thefts using the so-called “hugging method”, a distraction technique often targeting elderly victims.

The arrests were made under the Plan Mayor Seguridad, a national police operation aimed at protecting older people, particularly those attending banks in person.

Officers on patrol spotted one suspect behaving suspiciously near a central bank branch. When he noticed the patrol, he attempted to hide behind a parked car before jumping into a vehicle stopped illegally outside the bank. Checks on the car revealed it was already flagged by police in Valencia in connection with thefts carried out using physical distraction.

The vehicle was stopped shortly afterwards. Inside were two men aged 18 and 22, along with a collection of items believed to be used for committing crimes, including caps, spare clothing, trainers and a Halloween mask. The car, registered to a third party, was seized for further investigation.

Further checks confirmed both suspects, who are relatives, were subject to multiple active arrest warrants. One was wanted in Cartagena for theft, while the other was sought by courts in Granada and Sagunto for alleged fraud and theft, as well as several outstanding police requests to locate him.

Both men were arrested and brought before the Alicante duty court, where they were released under precautionary measures.

The Guardia Civil said the operation highlights its ongoing efforts to crack down on gangs that prey on elderly people using distraction theft techniques, particularly in and around bank branches.