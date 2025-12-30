Pilar de la Horadada Approves Second Municipal Youth Plan





Just prior to Christmas, the City Council of Pilar de la Horadada unanimously approved the Second Municipal Youth Plan for the period 2026–2029, a strategic framework that will guide local policies aimed at young people over the next four years.

The new plan builds on the first Youth Plan (2022–2025), which established the municipality’s initial comprehensive framework for youth policy. Based on an evaluation of the first plan, the second plan consolidates past achievements while addressing newly identified needs and challenges.

According to Youth Councilor Melisa García, “This plan is not just a document, it is a commitment,” emphasizing the municipality’s dedication to young people who want to actively contribute to building a better Pilar de la Horadada. She highlighted that the plan was developed by listening to what young people truly think, feel, and need.

The plan targets residents aged 12 to 30, in accordance with the Generalitat’s Law 15/2017 on Comprehensive Youth Policies, and aims to promote participation, improve well-being, and provide tools to help youth reach their full potential.

Key areas of action include education and employment, health and emotional well-being, healthy leisure activities, equal opportunities, and youth participation, all approached in a close, inclusive, and locally adapted manner.

With the approval of this second plan, the City Council reaffirms its strong and ongoing commitment to the youth of Pilar de la Horadada, recognizing them as essential contributors to both the present and future of the municipality.