Guardia Civil Seizes 3,520 Smuggled Cigarette Packs Hidden in Van at Alicante Port





The Guardia Civil has arrested a 56-year-old man after uncovering a major tobacco smuggling operation at the Port of Alicante, where officers seized 3,520 packets of illegal cigarettes concealed inside a specially constructed hidden compartment in a large van.

The arrest took place during routine inspections carried out by the Guardia Civil’s Customs and Border Service on vehicles and cargo arriving by sea. The van, which had travelled aboard a ferry from Algeria, was subjected to checks shortly after disembarking at the port.

Officers became suspicious when the sole occupant of the vehicle displayed nervous behaviour while presenting his documentation. As a result, a detailed inspection of the van was ordered, with support from the Guardia Civil’s canine unit from the Alicante Command.

During the search, Aisa, a dog trained to detect illegal tobacco, alerted officers to several areas inside the vehicle. A closer examination revealed multiple concealed access points in the floor of the van. After dismantling these sections, officers discovered a large double floor compartment extending across almost the entire length of the vehicle — from beneath the driver’s seat to the rear cargo area.

Hidden inside the purpose-built compartment were 3,520 packets of contraband cigarettes, with an estimated market value exceeding €20,000.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of committing a smuggling offence and later brought before Alicante Court of Investigation Number 1. He has been released pending further proceedings but remains under formal investigation.

The seized tobacco has been confiscated as evidence as the judicial process continues.