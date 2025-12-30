Guardamar to Pilar de la Horadada Coastal Routes in the Running for Top Hiking Honour





The two stages of the GR-92 “Mediterranean Trail” that run along the Vega Baja coastline have been shortlisted as finalists for the 2025 Homologated Trail Awards in the Valencian Community.

Stages 21 and 22 of the long-distance GR-92 route — which follows the Mediterranean coast from the French border to southern Spain — are among seven finalist trails selected by the Valencian Federation of Mountain and Climbing Sports (FEMECV), in collaboration with the Federation of Municipalities and Provinces. Notably, these are the only homologated GR-92 stages in the entire Valencian Community.

Stage 21 covers approximately 27 kilometres, linking Guardamar del Segura and Torrevieja, while Stage 22 stretches for 22 kilometres, connecting Torrevieja, Orihuela and Pilar de la Horadada. Together, the routes pass through around 30 points of interest, showcasing beaches, small cliffs, crystal-clear waters, natural areas, and sites of historical and cultural significance.

The Vega Baja stages are competing against five other finalist trails from across the region, reflecting the diversity and quality of Valencian hiking routes. The awards aim to highlight the work involved in trail signage and maintenance, while recognising the social, sporting and cultural value of homologated paths as tools for sustainable development.

The winning trail will be chosen through a public vote, open until 10 January 2026, with the result to be announced at the FEMECV Awards Gala on 30 January. Local officials have welcomed the nomination, describing it as an important recognition of Vega Baja’s landscapes and its growing profile in active and sustainable tourism.