Paletas Marpa and Valencia Basket Promote Healthy Eating to Over 400 Young Athletes





Valencia, 30 December 2025 – Paletas Marpa, a leading producer of high-quality ham and meat products within the Vall Companys Group, in collaboration with Valencia Basket, has organized a series of healthy eating workshops for young athletes. The initiative aimed to provide children with practical knowledge about nutrition and its impact on physical performance, overall health, and injury prevention.

The sessions took place on 23 and 28 December at Valencia Basket’s Alquería facilities, bringing together more than 400 children aged 4 to 14 involved in the club’s grassroots sports programs. During the workshops, participants learned how a balanced diet supports athletic performance, aids recovery, and reduces the risk of injuries.

Nutrition expert Ana Colomer led the sessions, explaining the importance of different nutrients, particularly the role of protein for growing children and young athletes. Practical tips were shared to help the children maintain healthy eating habits in their daily routines.

At the end of each session, the children were offered a healthy breakfast, including a Paletas Marpa ham sandwich, fruit, and water, reinforcing the lessons in a hands-on way.

This collaboration highlights the commitment of Paletas Marpa and Valencia Basket to promoting responsible and healthy eating from an early age, combining sports, nutrition education, and community well-being. As an official sponsor of Valencia Basket, Paletas Marpa continues to support initiatives that encourage sustainable, healthy lifestyles and education in nutrition.