AAN Charity: A Year of Compassion, Community and Commitment





The AAN Charity – Helping the Needy of San Fulgencio and Urbanisation La Marina has once again completed an exceptionally busy and rewarding year, thanks to the generosity and support of the local community.

Throughout 2025, AAN Charity organised a wide range of successful fundraising and awareness events, including two Race Nights, two Fashion Shows, a Christmas Market and a Gala Dinner. The charity also took part in the Torrevieja EXPO and promoted its work locally at The Food Co. (Iceland) in La Marina, helping to raise awareness of the vital services it provides.

The charity is extremely grateful for the continued backing of local businesses, clubs and organisations, many of whom supported our popular Race Nights. Special thanks go to:

Horton’s, Somos, Bob’s Bar, Palm Bar, Avalon, Hair by Laura, RSM Pools, The Chippy, Eat to Slim, Dragon Waste, Secret Shed, Blue Star, La Marina Swingers and Speechless in Spain.

Thanks to this incredible support, along with numerous food and monetary donations, AAN Charity was able to spend over €35,000 in 2025 on essential food supplies, cleaning products and personal hygiene items, helping up to 70 families in need. This figure is in addition to the charity’s ongoing running costs, including rent, electricity, water, waste collection and insurance.

Heartfelt thanks are extended to the following groups and individuals who generously contributed throughout the year:

Costa Blanca Singers, Studio 32, Hope Christian Church, La Marina Men’s Shed, La Marina Walking Football, The Computer Club, Knit and Natter, La Marina Ladies’ Club, Buffalo’s, Sew and Sewcial, La Marina Bowls Club, Mary Wilkinson and friends, as well as many individuals who donate anonymously or choose not to request a receipt.

The AAN Charity Shop, located at Plaza Sierra Castilla, La Marina, remains a vital part of fundraising efforts and is open:

Monday to Friday: 10.00am – 2.00pm

10.00am – 2.00pm Saturday: 10.00am – 1.00pm

In addition, second-hand furniture is sold at the lower section of the Catholic Church in La Marina every Thursday morning from 10.30am to 1.00pm.

Special thanks go to Gary Ibbotson for running the tote on race nights, and to the committee, shop volunteers, models and food bank helpers for their tireless dedication. A very personal thank you is also extended to Steve, whose constant support makes this work possible.

As the year draws to a close, AAN Charity wishes everyone a very happy and healthy New Year, and looks forward to continuing its mission of helping those most in need in our community.

Brenda Bentley

President, AAN Charity