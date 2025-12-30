Guardia Civil Catches Electric Bike Thief Red-Handed in San Javier





The Guardia Civil has arrested a young man in San Javier after catching him in the act of stealing an electric bicycle, bringing an end to a crime spree that had caused growing concern among residents and shop owners in the coastal town.

The arrest forms part of Operation “Elecbike”, launched under the Guardia Civil’s Safe Commerce Plan, which was set up to investigate a series of thefts and robberies involving electric bicycles in a busy commercial area of Santiago de la Ribera.

The investigation began in November after officers detected a pattern of crimes committed in the same central avenue and along the seafront promenade. The offences, carried out in broad daylight and during peak pedestrian hours, ranged from opportunistic thefts to increasingly violent robberies.

According to investigators, the suspect initially stole electric bikes by taking advantage of brief lapses in attention by their owners, even when security measures were in place. As his activity escalated, officers identified a worrying shift in behaviour, with the suspect allegedly progressing to robberies involving violence and intimidation, primarily targeting elderly victims. In several cases, victims were reportedly attacked from behind, pushed to the ground and assaulted before the suspect fled with their bicycle and personal belongings.

The Guardia Civil described the suspect as elusive, taking steps to avoid identification by wearing caps and sunglasses. Surveillance operations were established to locate and intercept him.

One of these surveillance efforts proved successful when officers caught the suspect red-handed as he attempted to steal another electric bicycle from the avenue. A metal saw, believed to have been used to cut security devices, was found among his belongings.

The man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of multiple offences against property, including theft, robbery with violence and intimidation, and fraud. Investigators also determined that the money obtained from selling the stolen bicycles was allegedly used to fund drug consumption.

So far, officers have solved around ten crimes and recovered several stolen bicycles, which have already been returned to their rightful owners. The investigation remains open, and the Guardia Civil has not ruled out further charges.