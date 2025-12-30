Three Minors Charged Over AI-Generated Nude Images of Classmates in Cartagena





The National Police have charged three minors in Cartagena with an alleged offence of corruption of minors after they were accused of creating and sharing sexually explicit, AI-generated images of female classmates.

The case came to light after a father filed a complaint with police, reporting the circulation of manipulated photographs of underage girls appearing nude, including images of his own daughter.

As the investigation progressed, officers received seven additional complaints from parents describing similar incidents. Police inquiries led to the identification of three students from the same school environment as the victims, who are suspected of using artificial intelligence applications to digitally alter images of their classmates and distribute them.

The three minors have been formally investigated for their alleged involvement in the offence, and the case has been referred to the Murcia Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office. Proceedings will continue in accordance with Organic Law 5/2000 on the Criminal Liability of Minors.

In response to the incident, the National Police issued a warning that the creation or distribution of sexualised images of minors, even when generated or manipulated using artificial intelligence, constitutes a serious criminal offence. Authorities stressed that such actions carry legal consequences regardless of the age of those responsible.